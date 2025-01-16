Skip to Content
A slight chance of snow for Friday with very cold temperatures on the way

today at 4:28 PM
Overnight, a low of 16° with light winds. Mostly cloudy skies into Friday.

For Friday, there is a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 20’s. Northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night lows back to around 5° for the Snake River Plain.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cold with high temperatures near 18°. Wind chill values as low as -6. North winds around 5 mph.

Saturday Night low temperatures around -1°. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph.

A high around 16° for Sunday, with mostly sunny skies.

A high near 11° this Monday with sunshine.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

