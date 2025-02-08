A few quiet but chilly days ahead

After a windy Friday and Saturday, the next few days won't be quiet as exciting. Which in the world of weather, that is perfectly ok. Count on a few stray mountain snow showers as a weak system slides by from the north. Snow totals in the mountains will generally range from only a dusting to a mere inch of new snow. Like mentioned previously, weak. Temperatures will be chilly too with highs generally in the teens and low 20s and overnight lows in the single digits to below zero. We'll keep this chilly pattern but ditch the mountain snow showers for Tuesday and Wednesday. Some spots could be quite sunny, but some valley locations will likely have a cloud deck in place meaning a day or two could be rather gray. Changes start happening late Wednesday into Thursday as a fairly robust storm looks to move into the western US. Count on snow showers for almost everyone Thursday and into Friday with slightly milder temps in the 20s and low 30s.