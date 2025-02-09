Below average temperatures to start a new workweek

Overnight lows around 6° for Idaho Falls. Light winds and a few snow flurries thanks to a weak system passing by to the north.

Mostly cloudy for the Snake River Plain for Monday. A high temperature in the lower to mid 20’s. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night will stay mostly cloudy for the Plain. A low close to zero with light winds.

Partly sunny for Tuesday with a high near 19°. Wind chill values as low as -1. North northwest winds around 5 mph.

Mostly sunny and Cold for Wednesday. A high temperature around 16°

Scattered snow will arrive late Thursday. A high temperature in the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain.