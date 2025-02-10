Cold air invades this week

Calmer but colder weather for us to start this week. Single-digit overnight lows with clear conditions start us daily until another snow chance by Thursday night, slight chances Friday and Saturday and back at it Sunday.

Today will cold and sunny beginning at 6 degrees then warming to 23 for the late afternoon.

More of this thread into the week with highs mainly in the teens and lows at 5 or 6. Wind chills makes it really feel like it's -10 below.

By Thursday night we have a decent chance of snow. Winds pick up to 20mph and highs Friday in the 30's with snow rounds through the day and into Saturday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather