Several frigid mornings ahead

Our cold week continues with a few more days of below average temperatures. We will be watching Wednesday morning especially as morning lows below zero will be common, and wind chills might get as cold as -20. We'll start warming up Thursday as our next storm system moves in. Count on snow showers kicking off late Thursday evening and continuing through most of Friday. Snow totals will vary, but as the center of the storm will be south of us, the s-e highlands will likely see more snow than mountains farther north. A second weaker storm looks to move in late Saturday and lasting through Monday. Generally, from Thursday on, daytime highs will be in 30s and overnight lows in the teens and low 20s. That puts us much closer to average for this time of year.

