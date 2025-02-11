Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Cold weather warnings issued for 2 nights

By
today at 6:18 AM
Published 4:43 AM

Some flurries and ultra cold air this morning heading to highs in the mid teens, around 16 in Idaho Falls.

This extreme cold weather puts us up against some dangerous wind chills and temps tonight late. At 10pm, after a sunny day, clouds clear and lots of open space for cold air to take temps to -5 below and real feels at around -20 below or more tonight, and again tomorrow night. So we're under an extreme cold weather warning for tonight and tomorrow night. Highs on in the teens and light winds. All this ahead of snow chances by late Thursday for a wintry Valentine's Day on Friday. Highs will jump back to the 30's and near 40 in Pocatello by end of the week. Winds at 20+ with a front from the southwest and accumulations look typical 1"+, just another surge of moisture from the south and mixing with cold air from a northerly bullet.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content