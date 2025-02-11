Cold weather warnings issued for 2 nights

Some flurries and ultra cold air this morning heading to highs in the mid teens, around 16 in Idaho Falls.

This extreme cold weather puts us up against some dangerous wind chills and temps tonight late. At 10pm, after a sunny day, clouds clear and lots of open space for cold air to take temps to -5 below and real feels at around -20 below or more tonight, and again tomorrow night. So we're under an extreme cold weather warning for tonight and tomorrow night. Highs on in the teens and light winds. All this ahead of snow chances by late Thursday for a wintry Valentine's Day on Friday. Highs will jump back to the 30's and near 40 in Pocatello by end of the week. Winds at 20+ with a front from the southwest and accumulations look typical 1"+, just another surge of moisture from the south and mixing with cold air from a northerly bullet.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather