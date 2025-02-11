Extreme cold warnings overnight
Snow flurries will continue for Tuesday night with very cold temperatures combined with wind chills.
Tonight, there are a few flurries with partly cloudy skies. A low temperature around -6°. Wind chill values as low as -20. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Mostly sunny for Wednesday with a high near 12°. Wind chill values as low as -15. East wind around 5-10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.
Thursday, there is a chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high temperature in the mid 20’s. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday, snow is likely mainly before lunchtime. Cloudy, with a high near 35° for the Snake River Plain.
EXTREME COLD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY…EXTREME COLD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM THURSDAY:
- WHAT…For the first Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 24 below expected. For the second Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below expected.
- WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.
- WHEN…For the first Extreme Cold Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Wednesday. For the second Extreme Cold Warning, from 9 PM Wednesday to 10 AM MST Thursday.
- IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.