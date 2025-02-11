Extreme cold warnings overnight

Snow flurries will continue for Tuesday night with very cold temperatures combined with wind chills.

Tonight, there are a few flurries with partly cloudy skies. A low temperature around -6°. Wind chill values as low as -20. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday with a high near 12°. Wind chill values as low as -15. East wind around 5-10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Thursday, there is a chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high temperature in the mid 20’s. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday, snow is likely mainly before lunchtime. Cloudy, with a high near 35° for the Snake River Plain.

EXTREME COLD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY…EXTREME COLD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM THURSDAY: