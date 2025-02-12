Winter storm warning issued

As we have been tracking this winter set up for Thursday afternoon and into Friday, looks like some hazardous conditions and snow will be creating a cozy Valentine's day and weekend for us.

We've got a winter storm warning from 11am Thursday into Friday at 5pm for most of your metro areas along I-15, Arco desert, Craters, INL, Rexburg, Island Park, St. Anthony, southeastern Idaho to Bear Lake and western Wyoming, including Jackson, Teton Pass, Alpine, Pinedale, and Cache Valley, UT.

We still have a extreme cold weather warning out for tonight at 9pm thru 10am Friday with temps well below zero, -30 below or more, making for dangerous weather, so limit long-term exposure. Frostbite can occur in 10 minutes or less. Protect people, pets, and pipes and use safe heating resources, please.

Here's the latest:

Tonight: Cold weather warning, and -10 below with wind chills even colder.

Thursday: More clouds and warming with snow starting around lunch for the southwest and moving into Pocatello by lunchtime and accumulating into the afternoon and highs in the 20's. 2+"+ snow for the IF area. 35+ mph gusts possible, with blowing and drifting snow.

Friday: Snow showers continue, 1-2+" possible with low clouds, and gusty winds 35+. Highs in the 30's. Rain mixed with snow in the lower valley.

Saturday: Some breaks in clouds and morning snow chances at 40%. 1" or less . Highs @ 30.

Sunday: Snow chances are back and highs @30.

Monday (Presidents Day): Good snow chances & 35