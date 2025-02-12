Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday

Tracking the cold air for extremely dangerous temps and wind chills through 10am, we've been upgraded to a winter storm watch for alot of the viewing area into Friday. We'll still have colder than average temps into today and then snow arrives for tomorrow afternoon and evening and continues into Friday. Accumulations for the valley 1-3". Highs go from the teens today to the 30's and close to 40 for Pocatello on Friday with snow and wind for Valentine's day.

