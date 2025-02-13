A cold start with snow moving in

Big changes in our forecast as the first of a series of storm moves through the region.

Thursday: waking up cold, but temperatures improve today as we warm from below zero to the 20s and 30s. Snow starts up early afternoon and continues through this evening. We expect several inches of snow for most of us, with the mountains getting over a foot in some spots. Count on a messy evening commute.

Tonight, temperatures continue to moderate into the upper 20s and 30s meaning a bit of a rain snow mix or even some freezing rain is possible in some valleys and the southern snake river plain. Between that and blowing snow, driving will be difficult at times so take it easy if you have to. Snowfall and rainfall in the snake river plain will taper off, but the mountains in eastern and southeastern highlands will continue to see more snow adding a few more inches to our totals.

Friday, lingering scattered rain and snow showers, but it won't be as heavy as Thursday. Expect slick roads especially in for the morning commute. Daytime highs will be above freezing in many locations, so some melting should occur.

The rest of the forecast stays unsettled with another round of storm Saturday into Sunday and Monday into Tuesday. These won't be as big as our Thursday/Friday storm, but they will add to the rain and snow totals. Winds will also be up and down with Saturday in particular looking gusty. Blowing snow on mountain passes will be an issue off-and-on for a few days. All in all, an active forecast, but it will help with our water totals. We do expect things to calm down by the middle of next work week.