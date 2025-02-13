Scattered snow in the forecast; winter storm warnings posted

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY:

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected, including periods of moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 4 to 8 inches will be common, with closer to 12 inches across the INL, Craters of the Moon, and Shoshone Lava Beds. Lower amounts possible closer to I-84 and 86 across the Magic Valley. A light glaze of ice due to freezing rain is expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Overnight, we’ll see scattered snow mainly before midnight. The snow can be heavy at times. The temperature is rising to around 25° by 5am. North winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

For Friday we’ll see snow mostly for the morning and midday. A high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday, we’ll see some scattered snow in the morning but mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. More rain and snow late Saturday and overnight to Sunday. A high temperature near 30°. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday, snow and rain showers with cloudy skies. A high temperature around the lower 30’s.