An active pattern sets in

Scattered snow showers will somewhat taper off today as our storm system continues to move east. Expect a wintery mix or even just cold rain in a few spots today as we warm up just enough into the upper 30s and maybe low 40s. We'll taper off with the snow chances a bit for Saturday with maybe a few leftovers here and there. Winds will pick up though so it will be a bit gusty with blowing snow llikely a problem in some spots. Another storm moves in Saturday night and into Sunday. A few more inches of snow are expected with some mountain locations seeing possibly a foot of new snow by Sunday night. We continue to stay active through new week as more storms keep us busy through about Wednesday. Daytime highs will stay in the 30s with a few 40s so some rain/snow mix during the daytime hours is possible. It does look like we'll catch a bit of a break by next Thursday as high pressure starts to build in.