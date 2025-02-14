More scattered snow off and on this weekend

We have one storm slowly leaving us late Friday through early Saturday. We’ll see a quick blast of snow early Saturday thanks to a convergence zone in the Snake River Plain. Another storm approaches from the northwest this Sunday.

For Friday night and early Saturday, overnight lows will drop to the mid 20’s. Snow is likely, mainly after 4am. The snow could be heavy at times. Southwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

This Saturday there is a chance of snow for the morning. The snow could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30°. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday, snow throughout the day. A high temperature in the lower to mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

A 50 percent chance of snow for Monday. Cloudy, with a high near 35°. Winds at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20mph.