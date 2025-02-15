More winter weather headed our way

One storm is moving out and another storm is on the way for Sunday and Monday. This one is coming from the northwest meaning a little less rain associated with this one, and the central mountains, continental divide, and Tetons will see more from our previous storm. Expect widespread snow for Sunday with lingering snow showers for Monday. Snow totals will range from 2-4 inches in the snake river plain to over a foot in the mountains. Winds and blowing snow will once again be an issue with this storm, with Monday looking the windier of the two days. Tuesday will give us a brief reprieve with only a few mountain snow showers, but then a third storm looks to move in Wednesday and Thursday. At the moment it doesn't look like a major snow producer. But an inch or two in the valleys with several more inches of snow in the mountains is likely. Finally, next weekend is trending quiet, as high pressure builds in. We'll have to watch and see though as a few weather models do have a weak storm pushing through.