More rounds of snow and wind

As we wrap up a messy weekend, we keep things active for a little bit longer. Tonight through Monday will feature off-and-on snow showers with winds picking up. During the day on Monday, gusts in the snake river plain could top over 30 mph at times. Tuesday will be a bit of break for snow chances. It will still be breezy, but outside of an isolated snow shower, most of us will be relatively dry for the day. Another storm moves in Wednesday into Thursday that will once again bring more snow showers to the region. We finally start to clear out on Friday with this upcoming weekend trending quiet.

