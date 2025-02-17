One more storm before we catch a break

Wind, snow, and blowing snow. All will be a factor for at least part of our current weather forecast. We have winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in effect for the eastern and southeastern highlands. Several more inches of snow are expected through tonight for those regions. Blowing snow will continue to be an issue through Tuesday as winds will stay elevated until then. We'll have a bit of a break from the weather Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but by Wednesday afternoon another storm moves in bringing more snow to the region. Expect 1-3" of additional snow in the Snake River Plain with amounts increasing as you go up in elevation. High mountain areas could see another foot or more by Thursday afternoon. Finally for the weekend, we start to clear out. A weak clipper system might bring a brief snow flurry to the mountains on Saturday, but it won't be much. Daytime highs will bit warmer on the weekend too, with 30s and 40s becoming common.