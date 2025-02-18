More snow arriving Wednesday

Overnight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the mid 20’s. Winds from the south-southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

For Wednesday, there is a chance of snow after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33°. Winds from the southwest are around 10mph. More snow overnight for late Wednesday and early Thursday. Patchy fog between 8pm and 2am. A low temperature around 28°. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Some snow for Thursday morning, with the snow slowly coming to an end through the day. Cloudy, with a high near 35° for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a high near 34°. A slight chance of a snow flurry.