Scattered snow for Wednesday night and Thursday; winter weather advisory issued

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM THURSDAY:

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with up to 10 inches above pass level.

WHERE…Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park, Teton Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Thursday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Overnight, we’ll see scattered snow. A low temperature around the upper 20’s. South winds around 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

For Thursday, we’ll see a chance of snow for the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 35°. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a high near the lower 30’s. There is a slight chance of a snow flurry. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.