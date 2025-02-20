Patchy fog with some cloud cover for Friday 

Overnight, Patchy fog and a slight chance of a snow flurry. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low in the lower 20’s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Friday there’s a chance of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 32°. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Mostly cloudy for Saturday with a high near 35°. A slight chance of snow for the lower elevations. Scattered snow for the mountains. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday, there is a slight chance of snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40°.