Low clouds and fog with less than a mile visibility today and you'll want to slow your pace, dim lights, and give yourself some extra travel time. Milder conditions today after messy slick roads yesterday and gusty afternoon winds. Today will be calmer, sun behind fog, and highs in the upper 30's to 40's. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and mild. 40's. Sunday brings back the chances of wintry showers and winds at 20mph.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.