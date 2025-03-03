Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Rain & snow rounds to start week

By
today at 5:57 AM
Published 4:48 AM

Cold showers and slick conditions after that beautiful weekend. We're going to track showers through the next couple of days and a slight drop in temperatures. Highs around average at 40 today and frozen conditions overnight. Slick roads and the possible changeover from rain to snow as we head to sunrise.

No accumulation expected and winds E 5-10 this morning. 70% chance of snow/rain, mainly rain at 40 degrees later. Lows 28 and highs tomorrow at 39 with clouds hanging around.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content