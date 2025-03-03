Rain & snow rounds to start week

Cold showers and slick conditions after that beautiful weekend. We're going to track showers through the next couple of days and a slight drop in temperatures. Highs around average at 40 today and frozen conditions overnight. Slick roads and the possible changeover from rain to snow as we head to sunrise.

No accumulation expected and winds E 5-10 this morning. 70% chance of snow/rain, mainly rain at 40 degrees later. Lows 28 and highs tomorrow at 39 with clouds hanging around.