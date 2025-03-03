Unsettled conditions for this first week of March

A few scattered showers will be with us tonight and Tuesday. We have another system arriving later this week.

Overnight, there is a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around the upper 20’s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. A high temperature near 40° for the Snake River Plain. Southwest wind 10 mph.

Wednesday, increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening. A chance of rain and snow for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the lower 40’s for the Plain. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Scattered snow and rain for Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40° for the Plain. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.