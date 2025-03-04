Our next storm arrives Wednesday night

Mostly cloudy overnight with a low around the lower 30’s for the Plain.

For Wednesday it will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the lower 40’s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

The next storm arrives Wednesday night, with snow and rain. Cloudy skies and a low temperature in the lower 30’s. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for this Thursday storm.

Thursday, we’ll see scattered snow and rain showers with gusty winds. A high temperature in the mid to upper 30’s. North winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Drier weather for Friday, as the storm quickly moves away from our region. High temps for Friday will look to reach the upper 30’s.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET: