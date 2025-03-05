Scattered snow and rain late Wednesday and Thursday

Overnight, look for scattered Snow and rain with a low temperature around 32°. North northeast winds around 10mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Scattered snow and rain for our Thursday. A high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. North winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. More scattered snow and rain for Thursday evening with drier weather for Friday afternoon.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM FRIDAY: