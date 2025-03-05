Scattered snow and rain late Wednesday and Thursday
Overnight, look for scattered Snow and rain with a low temperature around 32°. North northeast winds around 10mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Scattered snow and rain for our Thursday. A high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. North winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. More scattered snow and rain for Thursday evening with drier weather for Friday afternoon.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM FRIDAY:
- WHAT…Rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except 5 to 10 inches possible across the Craters of the Moon, Arco Desert, and Mud Lake region. Snow accumulations could vary significantly based on location and elevation due to marginal temperatures and evolution of rain versus snow. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.
- WHERE…Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
- WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.