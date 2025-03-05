Winter alerts issued

Skip to Content
Snow and rain arrive tonight with winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings issued for most of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. System approaches with snow then mixes with rain overnight and into Thursday then back to snow for tomorrow late. Areas around the interstate will have 1-3" of snow and points to the west of I-15 may receive more. Mountains areas and areas south and east of Idaho Falls may receive decent accumulations of 6"+. Winds at 15-25+ with gusts.

Mostly cloudy and 40 today.

Tonight snow and rain begin for lower valley at 7pm with snow for Idaho Falls at 8pm or so. Lows around freezing.

Thursday starts with rain/snow mixing for the morning drive along I-15 and snow into the mountains and hills. High of 39 and winds picking up.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

