Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Winter storm warnings & advisories

KIFI Weather
By
Published 4:29 AM

We've got snow piling up overnight and more to come with hits of rain into the day today, as the low pressure system lands right on top of us, making this a sloppy couple of days. Secondary roads and country rides will be quite the change with inches of snow to plow through first thing this morning. We are starting at 33 degrees or so and snow rounds keep coming before warmth and rain. Winds are shifting from the north and we've got speeds of up to 20+ with gusts possible.

Advisories are up through tomorrow morning at 11am and warnings continue with even more accumulating snow for southern counties and Wyoming through 11am Friday, as well. 8"+ of snow possible for those areas. Highs could get to 40 today, then more snow rounds tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content