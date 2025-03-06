Winter storm warnings & advisories

We've got snow piling up overnight and more to come with hits of rain into the day today, as the low pressure system lands right on top of us, making this a sloppy couple of days. Secondary roads and country rides will be quite the change with inches of snow to plow through first thing this morning. We are starting at 33 degrees or so and snow rounds keep coming before warmth and rain. Winds are shifting from the north and we've got speeds of up to 20+ with gusts possible.

Advisories are up through tomorrow morning at 11am and warnings continue with even more accumulating snow for southern counties and Wyoming through 11am Friday, as well. 8"+ of snow possible for those areas. Highs could get to 40 today, then more snow rounds tonight.