Clearing out and slightly warmer this weekend
High pressure will build late Friday and Saturday. We have a slight chance of fog development overnight. Overnight low temperatures around 20° for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the southwest around 5mph.
Mostly sunny for Saturday with high temperatures around 40°.
More sunshine for Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.
Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 50°.
Tuesday, partly sunny with a high near 50°.
Rain and snow will start to work back in for the middle and end of the workweek.