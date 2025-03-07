Clearing out and slightly warmer this weekend

High pressure will build late Friday and Saturday. We have a slight chance of fog development overnight. Overnight low temperatures around 20° for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the southwest around 5mph.

Mostly sunny for Saturday with high temperatures around 40°.

More sunshine for Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 50°.

Tuesday, partly sunny with a high near 50°.

Rain and snow will start to work back in for the middle and end of the workweek.