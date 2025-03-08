Sunny and above normal temps for Sunday

High pressure overhead will continue to deliver mostly clear skies with a slight chance of overnight fog. High temperatures will be well above normal for Sunday. A weak disturbance on Monday drives in some wind and isolated mountain snow showers. More stormy weather arrives after Wednesday.

For Sunday, we’ll see patchy freezing fog before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. North northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

Monday, there is a slight chance of mountain snow near the Montana state line. Partly cloudy in the Snake River Plain, with a high near 50°. Southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday, partly sunny with a high near 50°.

Wednesday, there is a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50°.

Thursday, scattered rain and snow with high temperatures in the mid 40’s.