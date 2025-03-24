Several warm days ahead

After an unsettled period, we've got several beautiful days ahead as high pressure builds in. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be very sunny and rather warm for this time of year. Wednesday especially will be spring-like with record high temperatures possible for the date. It doesn't last super long though, another area of low pressure will move in to our northwest Thursday and Friday bringing more rain showers to the valleys with snow showers for the mountains. Our pattern stays unsettled, though the weekend isn't look too dramatic. Only a small chance of rain/snow showers looks likely. Temperatures too will come back down with our Thursday/Friday storm with highs back into the 50s for most of us. We keep those temperatures through the weekend.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

