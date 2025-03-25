Record warmth followed by a cooling trend

Our beautiful weather continues for a little bit longer, but eventually it will change and unsettled weather moves in. Tonight looks to be clear and cool with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Wednesday features another gorgeous day, but it may be a bit too warm. Record warm temperatures do look likely in spots with highs in the 70s forecast. This does mean that melting snow and elevated stream flows is likely. Wednesday night into Thursday stays mild meaning flooding concerns will last through Thursday. By Thursday afternoon/evening, a pattern change brings rain and snow showers and cooler temperatures for Friday. This will help slow melting, but some rain on snow means we'll still have to keep an eye on stream flows. The weekend and into next workweek stay unsettled with chances for rain and snow showers almost every day. Monday and Tuesday look a little stormier with more widespread rain/snow chances.