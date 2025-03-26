Thunderstorms making a return to the forecast

Temperatures remain above average ahead of a cold front. Isolated thunderstorms will start to appear overnight into Thursday morning. We expect more thunderstorms in the outlook for Thursday. Colder temps and scattered rain/snow return this Saturday.

Overnight lows back to the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Central Idaho has the best chance to see an isolated thunderstorm.

For Thursday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high temperature in the mid 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds for the afternoon and evening.

There are more scattered thunderstorms possible Thursday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40°.

Friday, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers with partly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 50’s. Southwest winds around 15mph, with gusts as high as 25mph.

Colder and windy this weekend, with a chance of snow and rain. A high temperature in the lower 50’s for Saturday.