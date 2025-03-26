Warmest day of the year

Sunny and light winds 5-10, moving more southerly into the afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70's, making this the warmest of the year so far, possibly. But with more storms across the backyard, temps will drop back to the 60's and eventually plummet this end of the week with rain and snow mixes for us and highs in the 40's and 50's. But a nice preview of better weather and warmer temps. Winds will pick up into tomorrow with increasing cloudiness and more pops of showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

