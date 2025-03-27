A more unsettled weather pattern returns

After a few nice days, our weather is getting a bit chillier and stormier as the jet stream trends closer to our region. Highs over the next few days will generally trend in the 40s and 50s and almost each day has a chance for rain/snow showers.

Friday and Saturday will feature a chance a rain/snow showers each day, but chances generally will be higher in the highlands and mountains compared to the Snake River Plain.

Sunday, one of the nicer days in the forecast. Count on partly cloudy skies, still a tad breezy, with a very small chance for some afternoon showers.

Next workweek is looking fairly active with high rain and snow chances for Monday and Tuesday, and slightly lower but still present shower chances for Wednesday and Thursday. Count on it being breezy to windy almost every day with highs generally in the upper 40s to the upper 50s.