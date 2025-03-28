A chance of rain and snow for Saturday

Overnight, expect more clouds to roll in, with temperatures dropping to around 34°. The south wind will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 23 mph. We'll see a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

For this Saturday, there's a slight chance of rain and snow with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the lower 50’s. The southwest wind will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. There's a 30% chance of precipitation, little to no snow accumulation is expected.

There is a chance of rain and snow Saturday night. It'll be mostly cloudy with a low around 33°. The southwest wind will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. There's a 30% chance of precipitation, with less than half an inch of new snow possible.

Sunday, the sun will be out with a high near 50°F. The south-southwest wind will be around 10 mph.

Monday, rain and snow are likely before 9 AM, then it will turn to just rain. The high will be near 52°, with an 80% chance of precipitation. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.