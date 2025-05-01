Dry and warmer temps for the rest of the week

Frost advisory for a good portion of the Snake River Plain and desert areas continuing untill 8am today. We start with upper 30's, then I'm tracking temperatures to the low 70's today. Sky cover is clear and we have some Idaho breezes 10-15mph. Mid 70's into Friday with sunny skies and close to 80 by Saturday with chances of showers/storms for the evening. Partly sunny Sunday and cooler with a chance of storms after church and 73.

Increased chances of convection for Monday and into Tuesday with low 70's for the lower valley and upper 60's for Idaho Falls. It becomes a very predictable spring weather scenario for the first of the week with above average temps and better than 50% chances of storms with the warmth.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather