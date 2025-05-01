Frost advisory early Friday morning with sunny and warmer daytime high temps

Clear and cold overnight, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a frost advisory:

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT FRIDAY:

*Temperatures as low as 30 could result in frost formation.

Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.

From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Friday.

Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful day—plenty of sunshine with highs around 71°. Light winds will start out from the north-northeast, then shift to the south-southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday brings more sunshine and a warmer day, with highs climbing to about 77°. Winds will start from the east but swing around to the south-southwest later in the day.

Sunday starts off mostly sunny, but there's a slight chance of showers in the morning and a growing chance for showers and a few thunderstorms by the afternoon. Highs will be near 71°, and rain chances sit at about 40%.

Monday looks partly sunny with a continued chance of showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. Highs will be around 68°, with rain chances increasing to about 50%.