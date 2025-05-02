Warm and sunny for Saturday with stormy weather moving in for Sunday evening

High pressure overhead is slowly working east for this weekend. We’ll see above normal temperatures for Saturday, before an area of low pressure moves in from the west coast. The wet weather lingers through Monday with colder temperatures and gusty winds.

Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures near 80° for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 5 mph.

For Sunday, we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day with rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70° with winds around 10 mph.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms for Sunday night and Monday morning. A low around 40° with winds around 10 mph.

Monday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. A high temperature in the mid to upper 60’s with winds around 10-15 mph.