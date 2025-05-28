Warming trend continues with a threat for thunderstorms for Thursday

We still have the risk of thunderstorms for Thursday evening with overnight low temperatures in the lower 50’s.

Thursday, increasing clouds for the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. A high temperature in the mid 80’s for the Snake River Plain.

Friday will be sunny and hot with highs in the lower to mid 80’s. A slight chance of thunderstorms near the Wyoming state line and areas to the east.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85°. There will be gusty winds as a storm approaches. Scattered rain for Sunday night with a low temperature in the mid 50’s.

Monday, showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70°.