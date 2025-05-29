Skip to Content
Hot weather keeps coming

Bright skies and even warmer today with highs in the 80 and into the upper 80's for the lower valley.

Winds SW 5-10 and peaking highs in the 90's for Twin and Boise. This warming trend keeps hitting the mark into Friday and Saturday, with the potential for record setting highs in the 90's. Clouds stream over and start to cool us off into Sunday with highs only in the mid 80's. That is foreshadowing with clouds for the storms approaching by Monday and the big cool down for the beginning of the week. Highs will drop some 20+ degrees to near seasonal temps of the lower 70's and even further to the 50's an 60's by Tuesday and Wednesday across the region.

