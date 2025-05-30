The heat peaks this weekend

We've got a big dome of high pressure and nice weather for today and tomorrow. Mornings starts in the 50's and highs win the day in the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow will be hot and in the 90's for Pocatello.

