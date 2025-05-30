Skip to Content
The heat peaks this weekend

today at 6:52 AM
We've got a big dome of high pressure and nice weather for today and tomorrow. Mornings starts in the 50's and highs win the day in the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow will be hot and in the 90's for Pocatello.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

