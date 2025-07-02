Trending stormy for the 4th of July

Trending a little a stormy and a little cooler over the next few days as we approach the 4th, but by the weekend we clear out and start to warm up again.

Thursday, mixed cloud cover. A few scattered showers in the mountains with isolated storms in the valleys. Gusty winds from those pop-up storms and dry vegetation means our fire risk will be elevated during the afternoon, especially in the SE highlands. At least temperatures will be more comfortable, with daytime highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

Friday/Independence Day, trending stormy with milder temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. We have two rounds of shower chances. The first will be in the later morning to early afternoon. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. The second round in the late afternoon is more conditional. If skies clear out enough and we get some afternoon heating, the atmosphere could destabilize allowing thunderstorms to fire up again around dinner time. If the midday storms and cloud stick around long enough and prevent destabilization, then our early evening storm chances are minimal. Either way, current trends do show skies clearing out enough that evening fireworks should be ok. We'll of course continue to watch and update the forecast as needed.

The rest of the forecast is quiet. The weekend looks lovely with mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. Sunshine continues into next workweek, but that does mean our afternoons start to get hot. Highs in upper 80s for the highlands and 90s for the valleys will be the norm. So, pool or lake plans are highly recommended.