Parade and Fireworks forecast

today at 7:51 AM
Published 6:56 AM

Temps drop and chances of storms are up to 70%. Timing all this between parades and fireworks is all dependent on your location. Showers and storms with a front today create fire danger from Pocatello and points south and southeast. Highs in the mid 80s with cloud cover and maybe some sun midday.

Showers ahead of parade time at 9 tomorrow with more storminess into midday possible, see below, then clearing for fireworks at this point at 10pm. Cooler temps and winds may be an issue for some. Winds at 15-20 mph gusts around fireworks tonight in Ammon with a quick shower around at 10pm.

Parade showers mid-morning are a possibility with winds 10-15mph, be prepared with the KIFI First Alert Weather App.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

