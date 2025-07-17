The heat is back with some storm chances

Back into the 90s for today, whereas our normal temp for this time of year is 88.

The dry days continue for the most part with around a 30% chance of seeing any rain/storms with heat and a cold front dashing through by tomorrow afternoon. Highs slip to the upper 80s by the weekend for some. Winds may gust to 20+ this afternoon from SW 10-15 mainly. The shower/storm chances keep sliding through the weekend with scattered and isolated bumps to give you a quick splash possibly with some of those pesky gusty winds, but it slightly mentioned after that into next week. Highs remains around seasonal averages or at 90 for Idaho Falls.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather