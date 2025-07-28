Skip to Content
Warm, breezy with a few thunderstorms this week

By
today at 8:31 PM
Published 3:19 PM

For Monday night and Tuesday morning, we’ll keep it mostly clear for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. We have a few thunderstorms around central Idaho and the Snake River Highlands. An overnight low around 52° with winds around 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

A ridge of high pressure sits to our southeast with low pressure to our northwest. This pattern remains steady this week. A bit of moisture works in-between these systems, triggering a few thunderstorms locally.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday, with a high near 92°. North northeast winds around 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunny for Wednesday with a high near 91°. East northeast winds around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

