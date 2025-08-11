Hot and breezy for Tuesday and Wednesday

High pressure working in from the southwest will usher in warmer temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a front.

For Monday night, there will be quiet and cool conditions. Overnight low temperatures dipping to the mid-50s. Winds will be light and variable, shifting from the north as they calm down.

Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine and a hot afternoon high near 90°. Winds will start out from the north-northwest around 5 to 10 mph, then shift to the south-southwest by late morning, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. Tuesday night stays mostly clear with a low in the upper 50s, and breezy south winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny and even warmer, with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s. Winds will start from the southeast around 10 mph, then pick up from the west-southwest in the afternoon at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Wednesday night remains mostly clear and breezy, with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 80s. There is a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds will continue throughout the day. The rest of the week will see highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the mid-50s through Saturday.