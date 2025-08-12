Hot and Windy Conditions Expected Wednesday; Red Flag Warning Issued

A cold front is approaching from the north mid-week, bringing hot temperatures and gusty winds ahead of its arrival. Due to the elevated fire danger, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday.

Red Flag Warning Details:

The warning is in effect from 12 PM to 10 PM MDT Wednesday for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and isolated thunderstorms. It covers all of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

Winds: Southwest winds between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Isolated thunderstorms may produce gusts over 45 mph.

Relative Humidity: Between 10% and 20%.

Impacts: Dry fuels, gusty winds, low humidity, and lightning could lead to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

Preparedness Tips:

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or expected soon. Criteria for Southeastern Idaho include:

Relative humidity at or below 15% and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

Thunderstorm coverage of 25%, regardless of rainfall.

Other high-impact events as determined by the National Weather Service and fire management agencies.

Local Forecast:

Overnight mostly clear skies with a low around 59°. Winds from the south-southwest at 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Partly cloudy and hot for Wednesday with a high near 94°. Winds shifting from south at 10 mph to west-southwest at 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 25 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 89°. Winds from the south-southeast at 15 mph, becoming southwest later in the day. Gusts could reach 25 mph.