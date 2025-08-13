Gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms

A cold front is passing through the region heading into Thursday. We see a slight drop in temperatures, along with gusty winds and thunderstorms.

For Wednesday night, we’ll see Isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3am and 4am. A low temperature around the upper 50’s to the lower 60’s. South southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms for Thursday. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 80’s to the lower 90’s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Friday, with a high temperature in the upper 80’s. Afternoon winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

For the weekend, there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoons. A high temperature in the upper 80’s.