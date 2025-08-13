Heat, dry thunderstorms, gusty winds

First Alert Weather Day for us with some very dry conditions and perfect recipe for wildfires.

Highs today under sunshine in the mid to upper 90s. Highs for mountains in the mid 80s. Winds gust from 20-45mph today, heightening danger for wildland fires. Low humidity and the possibility of dry, sizzling thunderstorms that could result in lightning, along with gusty outflow winds means even greater fire danger. Red Flag warnings are up for the majority of our viewing area and we're tracking the conditions today.

Lows around 60 tonight. Cooler tomorrow by about 10 degrees, hovering around the upper 80s and staying within the 20% chance of thunderstorms as a cold front drives through overnight tonight. Still brisk winds 10-20+mph for Thursday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather