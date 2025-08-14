Highs near 90° with a few t-storms and afternoon winds

More of the same for Friday and Saturday as we have high pressure to our southeast and low pressure to our northwest. We see a few spurts of moisture working through the region, leading to our thunderstorm risk.

Overnight, there will be partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. A low temperature near 60° for the Snake River Plain. West southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Partly sunny for Friday with high temperatures near 90°. A slight risk of thundershowers with winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Wind gusts around 15-25 mph. A chance of overnight thunderstorms for late Friday and early Saturday with lows around 60°.

High temperatures this weekend will reach the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. We’ll also see a few thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds in the afternoon, around 10-15 mph.