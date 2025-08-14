Hot and breezy with isolated storm chances

Fire weather warning posted again today, with breezes and dry conditions and isolated storm risks, mainly into the mountains, the chances of wildfires remains high. Be advised with dry thunderstorms.

Still breezy after the cold front sinks through today to the southeast SW 10-15 Gusts to 20-30mph. Highs in the 80s and 90s. Slightly cooler than the 98 we saw yesterday. After that we keep slight storm chances in the afternoon forecasts for higher elevations and temps remain seasonal into the weekend. Upper 80s to low 90s in the hot spots. Light winds and sunny and dry.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather